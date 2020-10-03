Illinois lawmakers react to Trump's diagnosis

"I think this shows that regardless of a rigorous testing regimen and whatever else at the White House, anybody still might get it," Bourne said. "It shows the gravity of the situation of wearing a mask and social distancing and following the CDC guidelines."

But Bourne said this is unlikely to convince anyone that Gov. JB Pritzker's approach to trying to control the virus' spread in Illinois is the right one if they aren't already convinced of that. However, she said the Trump diagnosis reinforces the idea that people should take precautions.

"This is a dangerous and prevalent illness. It's not something that just some people get," she said.

Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said well-wishers for Trump's recovery have been bipartisan.

"From what I've seen and heard from friends on both sides of the aisle the majority of people have come together and hope he recovers quickly and doesn't have any bad symptoms," he said.

Davidsmeyer said any prominent person, from Trump to various celebrities, who contracts the virus brings a lot of attention on the illness.