Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission deadlock over report on alleged wrongdoing points to party-line voting inspector general’s office says is a problem

A tie vote by the Legislative Ethics Commission that led to a report on alleged wrongdoing by a member of the General Assembly being blocked may have been an example of partisan politics that current and former inspectors generals cite as one of the problems that has stymied their efforts.

Last week, former Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter told a state ethics task force that the commission -- a bipartisan panel of eight lawmakers from the Illinois House and Senate -- blocked the release of a report in which she found “serious wrongdoing” by a sitting legislator.

The details of the alleged wrongdoing remain secret because Porter and members of the ethics commission are bound by confidentiality when reports aren’t made public. Porter and her predecessor and successor, Tom Homer and Carol Pope, have been pushing for more independence for the office, a move backed by some lawmakers in both parties.

Under state law, a majority of the Legislative Ethics Commission must approve the release of reports in which the inspector general has found wrongdoing by lawmakers. The three current and former inspectors general testified last week that there have been several instances over the years of party-line votes that have blocked the release of reports.