Illinois legislators set to return to Springfield next week with a number of COVID-19 precautions in place

Illinois lawmakers will return to Springfield next week for the first time since early March with a range of modifications in place aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, according to special session plan documents.

House Speaker Michael Madigan wrote in a letter to House Republican Leader Jim Durkin he will ask House Democrats to sign a pledge committing to a series of precautions approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“We are all looking forward to a return to some semblance of normalcy – and certainly, as legislators, we are particularly interested in resuming normal operation of the House – but we must also recognize that these are not normal times,” Madigan wrote.

The Illinois Department of Public Health last month issued guidance for how the General Assembly could meet, and recommends those who participate isolate and social distance for seven days following session. Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week called on the General Assembly to reconvene.

The House will meet at the Bank of Springfield Center in downtown Springfield, according to a session plan document.