Illinois officials announce 1,529 new cases of COVID-19, 82 additional deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are announcing that the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Illinois has crossed the 15,000 mark.

The state reported 1,529 additional cases and 82 additional deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total to 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, in 78 counties in Illinois.

The ages of cases range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the number of cases is increasing at a slower rate, but social distancing and other measures remain vital.

With Easter weekend approaching, she urged people not to gather to celebrate the religious occasion.

