Illinois preparing for increased hospital demand due to COVID-19

Pritzker did, however, acknowledge the state’s economy is likely to suffer due to the restrictions, and that state revenues are likely to suffer as well, which could lead to budget cuts.

In his budget message to the General Assembly in February, Pritzker outlined a $42 billion spending plan that was based, in part, on an economic forecast of continued modest growth, both in the state and nationally. But Pritzker acknowledged Tuesday that assumption no longer holds.

“There is no doubt that any estimates that were made even two months ago would be not useful at this point,” he said. “I don’t think anyone expected where we would be today.”

Pritzker said he has been meeting with the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, as well as with Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes, to get an estimate of how steep the downturn in revenue will be, suggesting there might need to be spending cuts for the remainder of the current fiscal year and adjustments to the budget plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

“And of course there are expenditures that we’re needing to make to save people’s lives, to protect people across the state,” he said. “We’re going to do what we need to do, there’s no question about that. But yes, of course, behind that we’ve got to look at our budget situation and do whatever we need to do to address it, and then we’ve got to also consult with the General Assembly on what we will do for next year’s budget.”

