3 Illinois Racing Board members forced out over campaign contributions they made in violation of 2019 gaming law

Sronce said he ceased all political activity after being notified of the change in the law by the Racing Board’s legal staff on July 15. He provided records showing the check to the Sangamon County GOP was dated July 2 and the check to McConnell was dated June 20.

Sronce said he was thankful for his time on the board under three governors and had looked forward to seeing “Illinois horse racing come back and be competitive” as part of the new gambling expansion.

The Racing Board resignations, first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, come after the previous chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board, which oversees the casino and video gambling industries, resigned last summer over political contributions. Gaming board members have long been prohibited from engaging in political activity.

Springfield Republican Don Tracy, a prominent Rauner supporter, was appointed the Gaming Board’s chairman in February 2015 and subsequently made "loans and contributions either directly, or through his wife, to political committees” in violation of state law, the Office of Executive Inspector General said in a May 31 report that wasn’t released until September.

The inspector general’s office recommended that Pritzker “take whatever action he deems appropriate," but Tracy told the Tribune in September that the governor’s office never requested or demanded his resignation. The former GOP primary candidate for lieutenant governor dismissed the inspector general investigation as politically motivated and “a bit sexist” because of the focus on contributions made by his wife.

