Illinois releases $500 million for U of I-led technology innovation network; ISU one of the hubs

Pritzker said making Illinois a hub for technological innovation will make it a more desirable place for students specializing in technological fields to start their careers after college graduation.

“Through the Illinois Innovation Network, DPI’s success will radiate across the state to 15 hubs from Chicago to Rockford to Peoria to Edwardsville,” Pritzker said. “We are investing in workforce development and innovation and (Research) and (Development) all across our state.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed the governor and said the project could be “a game changer” for the city, which will also be making improvements to the area surrounding the new facility. She said it will help the city and state retain students upon graduation.

“The problem is after we train and educate our students…they leave,” she said.

She said only about half of UI engineering graduates remain in the state, while only 38 percent of computer science and computer engineering graduates from the UI’s Urbana-Champaign campus stay in the state after graduating.

“Today is about turning all of that around,” she said.