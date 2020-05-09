Illinois reports 2,325 new cases of COVID-19; more than 416,000 total tests performed

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,085.
The agency also announced 111 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,349.
There have been 16,617 tests processed in the previous day, bringing the total to 416,331.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years, and they are being reported in 98 of the state's 102 counties.
Saturday was the first day in months that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials did not hold a daily press conference to discuss the data and other aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. He is set to resume the news conferences on Monday and hold them on weekdays going forward.
The additional reported deaths were in the following counties:
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s,
- 7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s
- DeKalb: 1 male 60s
- DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois: 1 female 90s
- Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s
- LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Madison: 1 female 80s
- McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Rock Island: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Out of State: 1 female 90s
