Illinois Republican Party headed to Peoria for state convention

PEORIA — The Illinois Republican Party will be returning to Peoria for its 2020 state convention, the organization announced Tuesday morning.

The GOP will hold its gathering June 11-13 at the Peoria Civic Center.

Traditionally the convention has rotated between a Chicago-area site and a downstate site.

Peoria last hosted in 2016, and the event brought nearly 1,000 people to the community. While there, delegates were feted at a welcome reception at Caterpillar Inc. and attended events hosted by individual politicians or political groups in and around the Civic Center and Downtown.

"Myself, the State Central Committee, and precinct committeeman all across Illinois remember the hospitality Peoria showed us three years ago," state party Chairman Tim Schneider said in a news release. "We look forward to showcasing this beautiful Illinois River city again as Illinois Republicans gather to organize, network, and nominate our delegates to the 2020 Republican National Convention."

The vote was unanimous for Peoria as host city, the news release stated.