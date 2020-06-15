Illinois Republican Party sues Gov. J.B. Pritzker over 10-person gathering limit

The stay-at-home order has largely been upheld to date in the face of legal challenges by other churches and religious organizations, businesses and Republican lawmakers.

Pritzker last week defended his decision to take part in the Matteson march, saying he was "not going to run away” from taking a stand at a time when people across the U.S. are pushing for major changes to the way police interact African Americans and other minorities.

“I go places, and it’s very difficult to get socially distant when an awful lot of people show up, and I’m not going to run away,” the governor said last Tuesday at an event in Decatur.

“Especially at this moment, it’s important to express ourselves. It’s important to stand up for people’s First Amendment rights, and I’m talking about the peaceful protesters across the state,” he said. “It’s important to have the governor stand with them on issues that are important to the state and progress that we need to make.”

Pritzker was critical of rallies that took place outside the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and the Illinois Capitol in Springfield protesting his stay-at-home order -- some of which included signs comparing the governor, who is Jewish, to Adolf Hitler -- but his administration did not take any action to stop them from happening.