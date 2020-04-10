Illinois scrambles to keep federal COVID-19 test sites running after Trump administration says states should take over

The federal agency on Thursday called the transfer of control of these stations “an opportunity” for state governments.

“Many states have already begun transitioning these programs, and other states have opened testing sites based on the (community-based testing site) model,” the federal agency said in a written statement. “This transition is an opportunity for states to manage and operate testing sites that better serve the needs within their specific communities, while leveraging federal support to augment their state’s success.”

Pritzker at a news conference on Thursday indicated that federal authorities had given the state about a week’s notice.

“Their intention -- they didn’t say this upfront, but it became clear about a week ago -- their intention was to set them up to make them operational and then to hand them over to the states,” Pritzker said. “We’ve asked for as much support as we can get from the federal government in that turnover, because obviously we have a limited number of health care personnel available in the state, but we need to do this testing.”

The governor said the biggest challenge in taking over the sites is the shortage of swabs needed to perform the tests.