Illinois scrambles to keep federal COVID-19 test sites running after Trump administration says states should take over

Illinois officials say they’re scrambling to take over several COVID-19 drive-thru screening sites after learning that the federal government is transferring dozens of these operations across the country to state control.
The state says it plans to take charge Friday of the federal testing sites, including one staffed by the Illinois National Guard on Chicago’s Northwest Side and another in Bloomington. There are also a few testing sites on Walmart properties that were privately managed under federal contracts, and the state is working to ensure those stay open as well, officials said.
“The federal government has left states competing against each other for the equipment to run tests and has offered very little to no support in ensuring testing is rolled out in a unified way at the scale we need it across the country,” said a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“This is exactly the wrong time to reduce testing capacity," she said. "We need widespread testing to learn more about the virus, track hotspots and understand if our efforts are working. Without widely available testing, the data our scientists are using is incomplete.”
The various testing stations -- dubbed community-based testing sites -- were established in the last few weeks by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a Trump administration pledge to massively expand testing for the new virus.
The federal agency on Thursday called the transfer of control of these stations “an opportunity” for state governments.
“Many states have already begun transitioning these programs, and other states have opened testing sites based on the (community-based testing site) model,” the federal agency said in a written statement. “This transition is an opportunity for states to manage and operate testing sites that better serve the needs within their specific communities, while leveraging federal support to augment their state’s success.”
Pritzker at a news conference on Thursday indicated that federal authorities had given the state about a week’s notice.
“Their intention -- they didn’t say this upfront, but it became clear about a week ago -- their intention was to set them up to make them operational and then to hand them over to the states,” Pritzker said. “We’ve asked for as much support as we can get from the federal government in that turnover, because obviously we have a limited number of health care personnel available in the state, but we need to do this testing.”
The governor said the biggest challenge in taking over the sites is the shortage of swabs needed to perform the tests.
“I’ve asked for more swabs from the federal government, we’ll see whether we’re able to get them,” Pritzker said. “But our intention is to do as much testing as we possibly can at those drive-thru sites. We’re grateful to the federal government for setting them up, but in the turnover it’s going to be difficult, because we are not being provided as many swabs as we would like.”
He added that results for tests performed at these sites often took seven to 10 days because of overwhelmed labs facing a bottleneck of tests, and he wants to shorten that wait period.
“I’ve even heard of longer for those,” he said. “We don’t want to do that.”
HHS officials said at a news conference Thursday that test result delays due to backlogs at labs have since been fixed, and shipments of additional testing supplies should be coming to states shortly.
The nation has struggled to test for COVID-19 amid a national shortage of testing kits and required supplies. Pritzker has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration for promising to coordinate mass COVID-19 testing but not following through.
So far Illinois has performed about 80,000 coronavirus tests, less than 1% of the state’s population of roughly 12.7 million.
