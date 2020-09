Illinois secretary of state extends driver’s license, ID expiration dates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

White announced expirations for licenses and IDs will be extended until Feb. 1, 2021, so the cards will remain valid throughout that span. The extension applies to those who have October, November, December and January expiration dates.

“Extending expiration dates until Feb. 1 means people with an expired driver’s license and ID card do not need to visit a driver services facility immediately,” White said in a statement.

License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020, as they can be renewed online. White encouraged those who have business with the secretary of state to consider using online services instead of visiting a facility when possible.

Online services at cyberdriveillinois.com can be used to renew license plate stickers, obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtain a driving record abstract or renew a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver renewal program.