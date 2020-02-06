Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says he's angry, but registration problem fixed

"I didn't hear anything today that relieves a lot of my continued concerns," Butler said after the hearing. "I think we need to continue to look at suspending" the program.

But Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, chairman of the committee, said it's "pretty clear that the program is in good shape. I'm very confident in the secretary and his staff being in charge, and I don't think there's any need for a pause, and that's why you didn't hear anyone call for one."

"We were being nice to the secretary today," Butler said when asked why there was no call for a pause during the hearing.

During the hearing, Nathan Maddox, senior legal advisor to White, said he did think wording being used to ask REAL ID applicants about voting can be confusing. Those applicants -- who must be citizens -- are told information will be sent to election authorities for registration "unless you decline. You want us to do so?"

"It just isn't clear enough," Maddox said after the hearing. "I think the questions and responses need to be less ambiguous." But he also said making that change would take collaboration and "it might be two or three months."