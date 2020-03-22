Illinois sees largest single-day jump in cases; volunteers needed

DECATUR — State and local health officials continued pleas for people to stay home whenever possible as Illinois saw its largest single-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Officials announced 296 new confirmed cases, bringing the total statewide to 1,049. A McLean County woman in her 70s was among three additional deaths, of which there have been nine. An infant was among the cases announced Sunday.
The new numbers came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump. Pritzker said Illinois hasn't received enough medical supplies.
“We're all competing against each other,” the governor told CNN's “State of the Union.” "This should have been a coordinated effort by the federal government."
In Macon County, no cases have been confirmed. Nine tests have been completed, according to the county’s Crisis Communication Team. Seven results were negative and two were pending as of noon Sunday.
County officials have said they will alert the public and media when a case is confirmed. Daily updates on the situation have been released each afternoon by the team, which is made up of health officials and government leaders.
Pritzker has closed schools and issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 7. People are still able to go to grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and jobs that are considered essential, among other destinations. The order is meant to discourage people from leaving their homes and coming into contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary, thus slowing the spread of the virus and giving hospitals a better chance to prepare for a surge of patients.
A total of 8,374 people have been tested so far statewide. Experts have urged that Illinoisans should act like the virus is already in their communities as lack of testing means it has probably spread far beyond the reported cases.
Clash with Trump
Pritzker said during his CNN appearance that Illinois is buying supplies on the open market, as are other states. He said the White House is not doing enough to protect health care workers and first responders.
“This should’ve been a coordinated effort by the federal government," Pritzker said. “So, yes, we’re competing against each other, we’re competing against other countries. It’s a ... wild west out there and, indeed, we’re overpaying, I would say, for PPE (personal protective equipment) because of that competition.”
He and other Democrats, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, were on various TV news shows Sunday questioning why Trump hasn’t yet made military resources available despite triggering the Defense Production Act.
Trump, who has said repeatedly that his administration is not to blame for the growing pandemic, fired back on Twitter. The president dismissed criticism of his efforts as "Fake News."
“Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings,” he tweeted. “We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!”
Pritzker tweeted back, "You wasted precious months when you could've taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans. You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them? Where's the PPE? Get off Twitter & do your job."
Pritzker's stay-at-home order joins similar efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Pritzker said there should be such an order in place nationwide.
Volunteers, blood needed
Pritzker also called on healthy Illinoisans to volunteer and donate blood if they can. He directed potential volunteers to serve.illinois.gov, where those looking to help will be matched with service organizations that are in need of volunteers.
“This is an opportunity for healthy college students looking for something to do, or individuals who aren't able to work from home, an opportunity for people who are healthy and looking to help,” Pritzker said.
He said the Serve Illinois Commission is providing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to service organizations across the state. This includes daily health surveys and temperature checks for volunteers and staff, disinfecting surfaces at shift changes, and limiting volunteer groups to no more than 10 people at a time, all with proper social distancing parameters.
He also called for blood donations as blood drives across the state are canceled, and noted there is no evidence that respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 can be spread through the bloodstream. He also emphasized that donating blood does not weaken one’s immune system.
“A blood shortage would only worsen the health care crisis that we're facing right now. So we need your help,” he said.
He also called for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE. His administration can be contacted on the matter via email at PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Macon County needs
Volunteers are also being sought to help several organizations in Macon County, and both Decatur hospitals on Sunday issued guidance as to whether they would accept masks sewn by volunteers as the critical equipment becomes scarce.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital said in a statement that it would accept homemade face masks but was working out donation logistics and would share information about how to donate in the coming days. Anyone who wants to donate personal protective equipment should call hospital staff ahead of time at (217) 464-2966.
Decatur Memorial Hospital said it is finalizing its process related to donations. “We have to pay close attention to specifications and infection prevention,” it said, adding that more information would be made available soon. Anyone who wants to help can fill out a donation form at bit.ly/MemorialCOVID.
For a developing list of Macon County volunteer opportunities and needs, visit bit.ly/MaconCovolunteer.
The Chicago Tribune, Associated Press and Herald & Review contributed reporting.