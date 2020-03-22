Illinois sees largest single-day jump in cases; volunteers needed

Volunteers, blood needed

Pritzker also called on healthy Illinoisans to volunteer and donate blood if they can. He directed potential volunteers to serve.illinois.gov, where those looking to help will be matched with service organizations that are in need of volunteers.

“This is an opportunity for healthy college students looking for something to do, or individuals who aren't able to work from home, an opportunity for people who are healthy and looking to help,” Pritzker said.

He said the Serve Illinois Commission is providing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to service organizations across the state. This includes daily health surveys and temperature checks for volunteers and staff, disinfecting surfaces at shift changes, and limiting volunteer groups to no more than 10 people at a time, all with proper social distancing parameters.

He also called for blood donations as blood drives across the state are canceled, and noted there is no evidence that respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 can be spread through the bloodstream. He also emphasized that donating blood does not weaken one’s immune system.

“A blood shortage would only worsen the health care crisis that we're facing right now. So we need your help,” he said.