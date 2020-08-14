Illinois Senate conducts first-ever virtual committee hearing

Villivalam said the purpose of committee hearings like the one called Thursday was to increase transparency in state contracts.

“Given the fact that we're in the midst of a pandemic, civil unrest and an economic downturn, I would argue now more than ever we must be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, and we must ensure the safety of our residents,” Villivalam said. “With that in mind, my goal today and those of this committee are to listen and ask meaningful questions of all involved and figure out the best path forward on transparency and diversity goals at the Illinois Tollway.”

Much of the discussion centered on making sure minority groups, women and disadvantaged populations were involved in construction projects, particularly for roads.

Jose Alvarez, the Tollway’s executive director, said about 30 percent, or $167 million of a total $545 million set aside for Tollway construction projects in 2020, will be spent on disadvantaged, minority or women-owned business enterprise firms.

He said $73 million of the Tollway’s $121 million professional services contracts for 2020 will be spent with such firms. Those are vast improvements from the first three quarters of 2019, Alvarez added.