Illinois state budget could pass as early as Friday

The Senate’s final action started with the approval of House Bill 123, making minor changes to the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act that “make sure it can work effectively,” according to sponsor Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago.

Senators were called to the floor in groups of 10 to cast their votes as side conversations filled the room and several members stood well within six feet of each other. All wore masks, with a few pulling them below their nose or mouth at times.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, made several calls for members to appear in the chamber to vote for the bill, which ultimately passed 46-10.

Some bill sponsors were barely audible amid the side chatter as the chamber moved along with its action list after several months away from the Capitol.