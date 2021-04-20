Illinois state, federal elected officials react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts (copy)

In the most notable change, Illinois became the first state to completely eliminate cash bail. The state also banned chokeholds in most cases and has mandated that all law enforcement officers where body cameras by 2025.

More reforms could still be coming, with the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers a goal for some. This would open officers up to civil litigation if they violate a person's civil rights. Thus far, it has not garnered enough support to pass.

In Washington, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said “the verdict of this jury gives me hope that we can strive for a system of justice in our nation that is applied equally to all."

Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he will hold a hearing on police reform next month and would strive towards that goal with the platform he has.

“I know today’s ruling provides only a small measure of comfort to the Floyd family," Durbin said. "His loss will be forever felt. We will honor George Floyd’s memory by continuing the fight for racial justice.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth echoed the sentiment.