Illinois state historic sites, recreational areas closed indefinitely

The museum will work with IDNR, IDPH and Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration to “assess the optimal time to reopen facilities,” according to the release.

Last week, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield separately announced the closure of its facility to the public. All public events planned at the ALPLM through April 10 are canceled, and additional events may be canceled as circumstances warrant, according to the museum’s Facebook page.

Social distancing efforts are aimed at slowing the spread of the virus by limiting contact among large groups of people. Pritzker has also issued orders to close schools, restaurants and bars with a tentative reopening date set for March 31.

There had been 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 13 counties in Illinois as of Sunday, but that number is growing each day and health experts have warned it is artificially low due to lack of national testing kits.

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Pritzker said at a Sunday news conference on the spread of the virus. "The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this. And you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”