Illinois state revenues down $1.1 billion in last fiscal year

The revenue declines were aggravated by the decision to delay the income tax filing deadline until July 15. The state always sees a surge in income tax collections when tax returns are filed in the spring. This year, any surge from the filings won't occur until the 2021 fiscal year.

Although the last quarter of the fiscal year saw a hit to state revenues, there were some encouraging signs in June, Muschinske said. Despite the huge job losses associated with the pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown, revenue from personal income taxes was up $173 million in June compared with June 2019. Muschinske said the precise reasons for the uptick aren't yet known, but some of it may be because people continued to file income tax returns before the July deadline. An further factor could be enhanced unemployment benefits, which are taxable.

The state also collected nearly $200 million more from federal reimbursements than it did a year ago. The state borrowed money in June to pay Medicaid expenses, a portion of which are reimbursable by the federal government.

Benjamin Varner, a senior analyst and economic specialist for COGFA, said the Illinois and national economies have shown signs of improvement, but the danger is not over.