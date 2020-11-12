Illinois state universities brace for ‘almost inevitable’ budget cuts ‘because there’s just nothing left'

Delaney, who also serves on the Illinois Board of Higher Education, said her research shows that higher education funding is more volatile than other spending categories and closely tied to economic conditions. She said the pandemic-related recession exacerbates the situation this year.

“It’s almost inevitable that higher ed will be cut because there’s just nothing left,” Delaney said. “The hope of the (tax amendment) is that it would have brought new or additional revenues in, and without those, it’s just not at all clear where the money will come from.”

Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax proposal might have provided some relief, but it fell short of the thresholds needed to pass on Election Day. The administration estimated the measure would have generated $1.2 billion in the budget year that ends June 30 and $3.4 billion in future years.

The state remains on shaky financial footing, with the administration projecting a combined loss of $6.5 billion in revenue this year and next year. Pritzker also asked state departments to propose cuts of 5% this year and 10% next year and previously warned there could be a 15% cut to discretionary spending without the constitutional amendment.