Illinois Supreme Court grants stay in Clay County challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus orders

The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the state’s request for a stay in a legal challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-related executive orders.

The state’s highest court also indicated it would consider the state’s request that it determine whether Pritzker has the power to issue continued emergency orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker’s emergency orders have been subject to legal challenges by religious groups, businesses and state lawmakers. In the Clay County case, Republican Rep. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, sued Pritzker over his statewide mandates related to COVID-19, alleging they are an overreach of his powers under state law.

Courts have largely upheld Pritzker’s executive actions, with the exception of Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney, who ruled last month that the governor’s powers to issue emergency orders ended July 2.