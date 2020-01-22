Illinois Supreme Court hears 2 lawsuits against school districts

In oral arguments Wednesday, Dynak’s attorney, Ryan Thoma of the Illinois Education Association, contended Dynak is entitled to all 30 days of her paid leave.

“She did not lose that right based on the happenstance of when her child was born,” he said.

Thoma also argued the law’s phrasing of “leave after an absence” means the 30 days of leave applies to consecutive school days, no matter where they fall in the calendar. Teachers are “only absent when they are expected to be at work,” he said.

Adam Dauksas, representing the school district, argued that allowing school employees to essentially delay their leave would lead to “absurd results.”

“Sick leave use must be tethered to the event causing the need to be absent from work,” he said. “It can't be delayed 10 weeks, 10 months later down the road.”

Thoma rebutted it is “unreasonable” to think school employees would game the system and take extremely delayed leaves.

“It's the focus of these employees requesting the leave to spend the time with their child,” he said, “and the paid sick leave is there to ease the extreme financial burden of doing so.”

