Illinois surpasses 660k combined early, mail votes

Illinois is among a growing number of states that allows anyone to apply for a mail-in ballot. Some other states require voters to prove that they are unable to vote in-person on Election Day, either because they will be out of town or have a disability, before they can receive a mail ballot.

In recent years, voting by mail has become more and more popular nationwide. The previous record for Illinois was set just two years ago when approximately 430,000 votes, or about 9.3 percent of all ballots, were cast by mail.

But the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 prompted many states to expand mail balloting, including five states — California, Nevada, Montana, New Jersey and Vermont — that are conducting this year’s elections almost entirely by mail. Meanwhile, Washington, Oregon, Utah and Colorado have been conducting elections almost entirely by mail for several years.

Other states, including Illinois, have greatly expanded access to mail-in ballots and in-person early voting in response to the pandemic, leading many observers to suggest that the 2020 election could be the first one in U.S. history in which more ballots are cast in advance than on Election Day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, according to the nonpartisan U.S. Elections Project, more than 11.8 million voters nationwide had already cast their ballots.