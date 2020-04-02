Illinois unemployment continues to soar amid COVID-19 outbreak

The surge in jobless claims recently prompted the Pritzker administration to impose a moratorium on all residential evictions and utility shutoffs during the current state of disaster. But the deluge of new applications also has strained the capacity of the Illinois Department of Employment Security to handle the volume.

“This administration is fully committed to the health and safety of our workforce and ensuring our workers can provide for their families in this challenging time,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said in a statement. “As we navigate this period of economic uncertainty, we will continue to champion policies that will lift up every Illinoisan while making investments that will help to strengthen our economy.”

Pritzker responded Thursday to reports that many have had difficulty logging in to the website used to file unemployment claims and experienced long waits when trying to reach the unemployment claims call center.

“This is the biggest onslaught of unemployment claims I think ever, at least in my lifetime, and even more so than the Great Recession of 2008-2009,” the governor said during his daily media briefing in Chicago.