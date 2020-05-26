Illinois weekly COVID-19 deaths decline for first time during pandemic

The governor credited the face covering requirement in place since May 1 for the progress made this month.

“Since we implemented that one change, we saw all the numbers that had already stabilized then begin to fall,” he said, adding that social distancing, hand washing and other measures have allowed the state to move quickly through its first reopening phases.

Among the changes coming in Phase 3 is the limited reopening of businesses like barbershops, salons and non-essential stores. Friday will be the first time in more than two months those businesses will be allowed to open their doors.

Another change coming soon to Illinois’ stay-at-home status quo is the ability for bars and restaurants to sell pre-mixed drinks to-go.

House Bill 2682 passed both chambers of the Legislature during last week’s special session, and Pritzker said he is waiting only for the House and Senate clerk to give him the final version of the bill to sign into law.

“I’ll sign it as soon as it comes to my desk,” he said.

Over the weekend the state released health guidance for industries operating during Phase 3, including manufacturers, offices and restaurants – the latter of which will be able to open outdoor seating.