Illinois will start taxing many parking spots Jan. 1. Here are the details.

SPRINGFIELD — When Illinois officials were looking for revenue to finance a capital works plan, much of the focus was on a doubling of the gasoline tax to pay for road construction and expanding gambling to pay for buildings and other projects.

In the end, lawmakers raised a number of other taxes to pay for projects, including a tax on many parking spaces that will go into effect on Jan. 1.

The scope of the tax is so broad even people near the Illinois State Fairgrounds who park cars for a fee during the fair may have to collect the tax and pay it to the state. That is, they'll have to collect it if they let more than three cars park on their property.

"That's the kind of stuff that I think we're obviously going to have to take a look at," said Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, whose district includes the fairgrounds. "This is what happens when you pass these things. There's always going to be examples that come up that we need to take a look at. That's going to be a very hard one to enforce I would think."

Butler said he was not previously aware that even parking on private properties around the fairgrounds would be affected.