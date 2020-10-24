In bid for his fifth term, Sen. Dick Durbin faces opponents who stress religious faith and question pandemic response

Durbin is still viewed as the favorite in this election, with a large campaign bankroll of $4.5 million as of Oct. 1. He’s also received free exposure over the last four years on national TV outlets in taking on Trump and, more recently, in his role attacking the president’s handling of the pandemic and on the Senate Judiciary Committee in opposing the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Durbin has most recently used Trump to try to motivate support in a TV spot that calls the president “a big bully,” and says Durbin has “brought him down to size.” It shows Trump shrinking to fit into the size of the senator’s palm, where he disposes of the president with a wrist flip.

The spots tagline, “Dick Durbin, a senator for times like these,” ties into what Durbin said was one motivation for seeking reelection — the prospect of a Trump defeat to former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as the potential of a Democratic takeover of the Senate.

“Politically it motivated me more than anything because I’ve seen so much damage done to this country in the last four years and I have great faith in Joe Biden to turn this around and I want to be part of it,” Durbin said in an interview.