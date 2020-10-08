In graduated-income tax debate, both sides find threat of a tax on retirement benefits a powerful motivator with elderly voters

And it comes as the pro-amendment Vote Yes for Fairness group debuted a new TV ad accusing anti-amendment forces of “trying to scare” seniors with the retirement tax issue.

The debate surrounds a proposed change to the state constitution that tops the Nov. 3 ballot, asking voters whether to eliminate the state’s currently mandated flat-rate income tax with a graduated tax that levies higher rates as income rises.

The amendment does not directly affect retirement income in any way, either by protecting retirements from taxation in the future or by preventing such a tax from being imposed. Lawmakers already have the power to make that change. Illinois is one of three states that levies an income tax but does not impose it on retirement income, such as pensions and IRA and 401(k) plans.

But amendment opponents in a flurry of TV ads have contended a graduated tax would open the door to lawmakers imposing a tax on retirement benefits because the amendment would allow it to be levied on higher retirement incomes.