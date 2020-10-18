Incumbent faces challenge from left, right in 96th House District race

Four-term incumbent state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is facing a challenge from both the left and right as she seeks another term representing the 96th House District.

Challenging Scherer are Republican Charlie McGorray, also from Decatur, and John Keating, a Springfield resident running as the Green Party candidate.

The 96th district is diverse, covering swaths of rural Sangamon, Christian and Macon counties as well as the urban cores of Decatur and Springfield. In the capital city, the district includes most of the east side and downtown.

Scherer has held the seat since 2013, when it was formed following the last redistricting cycle.

The district leans Democratic. Scherer has won with more than 60% of the vote in three of her four past elections. In 2014, a Republican wave year, she still obtained 55% of the vote.

Gov. JB Pritzker carried the district by about eight points in 2018, though President Donald Trump came within about two points of winning it in 2016.

Scherer said she reflects the working class district well. She tends to reflect her party's position on economic issues -- she's in favor of the progressive income tax, for example -- and is staunchly pro-union.