Inspectors: Illinois lawmakers' watchdog too weak to matter

“If I have to go to eight legislators over whom I have jurisdiction to investigate to ask for permission to open an investigation, how independent am I?” Pope testified. “I am required ... to tell them what the allegations that I'm investigating are. When I do that, eight people know (the specifics of) what I'm investigating. And that is not right."

Porter stepped into the job in 2017 when legislative leaders faced with sexual harassment complaints were confronted with a three-year vacancy in the inspector general's office. She initially made accusations in a Chicago Tribune op-ed when she left the job last spring that the commission refused to publish two reports of proven allegations of lawmaker misconduct.

On Thursday, Porter said another case of “serious wrongdoing” had disappeared without explanation.

Porter also issued a warning to the commission: Loosen the reins on the inspector's investigatory powers or face great difficulty finding someone to fill the part-time position.

“No one would take this job because there's no point,” Porter said. “I tried very hard to do meaningful investigations to get to the bottom of things. It was a waste of time. Many of the things that I did have not been debated and assessed and discussed the way that they should be.”