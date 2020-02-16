It's try, try again for fair redistricting maps in Illinois

It's been tried via petition drive a couple of times without success. Now the focus is going to be on the General Assembly doing something about it.

The "it" is what is popularly known as the fair maps amendment which tries to get the politics out of the once every decade process of drawing new political maps in the state. It has been the goal and dream of good government types forever to change that with the hope of more evenly dividing political power in Illinois.

The current maps, of course, were drawn by Democrats and it shows. Both the House and Senate have super majorities of Democratic members which means that in theory they could act with virtual impunity since they could override any veto of their handiwork. In reality, it doesn't really work out that way, but it's always better to have a lot more members than the opposition party.

The latest fair maps plan is supposed to be new and improved over its predecessors. The proponents have high hopes they can generate enough momentum to overcome any opposition from Democratic leaders. The problem is high hopes and good intentions aren't the same as winning in the General Assembly.