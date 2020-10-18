It's not just Illinois billionaires in 'fair' tax fight. Here's who wants to sway your vote.

Think Big Illinois was founded in February 2019 with two objectives: get the constitutional amendment on the ballot, then convince Illinoisans it's a good idea to join 32 other states, the District of Columbia and the federal government in using a graduated income tax.

Headed by Quentin Fulks, a former campaign staffer for Pritzker, Think Big Illinois achieved the first goal in May 2019 when a Democratic supermajority in the General Assembly approved the amendment for the November ballot.

Then the organization formed the Vote Yes for Fairness, which has flooded television, the internet and social media with advertising.

Other than a $250 contribution from a Chicago lawyer in February, the committee's money comes from Pritzker's $51.5 million, donated in June.

"We have one billionaire who's spending money to raise his own taxes," said Lara Sisselman, a spokeswoman for both Think Big Illinois and Vote Yes for Fairness. "Who's on the other side? Billionaires who are spending their money because they don't want to pay more in taxes."

Pritzker said Wednesday he believes opponents of the tax are trying to mislead the middle class and retirees into believing they will eventually pay higher rates.