J.B. Pritzker signed follow-up cannabis legislation today. Here's what it included.

She said the bill moves up to July, from September, the earliest date municipalities and county governments can begin collecting taxes resulting from marijuana sales.

Steans said while the follow-up measure, referred to as a trailer bill, was mainly about technical changes, more substantial changes could happen in the future.

“We did not want to go back and revisit policy at this point in time,” she said. “We know we may do that going forward, but we want to first get this up and running and see how it actually works.”

The lawmakers and stakeholders at the event emphasized that legalization is centered on racial equity and righting the wrongs of a decades-long war on drugs.

“Illinois' historic cannabis law puts social equity above all else, and the result will be a market unlike that in any state in the nation — one that rights the wrongs of the past by offering new opportunity to communities that have been torn apart,” said Esther Franco-Payne, executive director of Cabrini Green Legal Aid, where Pritzker signed the bill in Chicago. “From ownership to jobs to expungement, disproportionally impacted communities will be revitalized when this law takes effect on January 1 and as the industry flourishes in the years to come.”