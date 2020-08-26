Jobless workers could get an extra $300 a week in benefits. Pritzker says Illinois is applying for Trump’s benefits program.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois is applying for the $300 weekly unemployment benefits supplement President Donald Trump ordered earlier this month to provide financial assistance to jobless workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Aug. 8, Trump authorized the federal supplement, which is being doled out to states by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as a temporary fix to replace the extra $600-a-week in federal benefits that expired last month. Congress remains at a standstill on negotiations for an additional coronavirus relief package, which could restore some, if not all, of those benefits.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week was asked to respond to Trump’s comment that Illinois is one of the states that has not applied for the benefits.

Pritzker said, “We have begun that process, indeed. It takes a lot of setup on an internal basis for us to move forward with that and so that’s what we’ve been doing.”

More than 30 states have received approval for the benefits program as of Tuesday, according to FEMA. The agency, which typically handles disaster relief, will provide up to $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund for lost wage payments, and states will administer those funds.