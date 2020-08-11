Joe Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, passes over Sen. Tammy Duckworth

The senator also said that her powerful personal story of surviving a near-death experience in Iraq after the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade serves as a political strength. As pundits discussed the odds of each vice presidential contender, they often stressed that Duckworth’s military history would make it difficult for Trump to attack her.

“Who I am, my background and my service gets me through the door” with individuals, many of them more conservative, who might not otherwise listen to a junior senator from deep blue Illinois, Duckworth said earlier this year before stressing her appeal to moderate voters.

“I think to truly win this next election, you need to be able to win the heart of the country,” she said. “And that means you have to be able to talk to folks in Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan and all those places.”

The freshman senator from Hoffman Estates, however, was not viewed as well-versed on issues of systemic racism and policing that emerged during the selection process after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.