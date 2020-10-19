Judge: Municipalities exempt from Election Day ‘holiday’

If that applied to local governments, the plaintiffs argued, it would have forced many of them to pay tens, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars for holiday pay and related expenses for law enforcement officers, firefighters, other first responders and other staff who would be required to work on that day.

In a six-page opinion released Friday, Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow ruled that if the law were applied to local governments, it would amount to an impermissible unfunded mandate.

“Where the Legislature fails to make necessary appropriations allowing reimbursement of expenses, local governments are not required to implement such mandates,” Grischow wrote.

She also cited transcripts of debate in the House over the bill, including a statement from Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, one of the lead sponsors of the bill, who said upon questioning that the bill would not apply to local governments.