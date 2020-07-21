Kanye West files for president in Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just moments before a 5 p.m. Monday deadline, petitions were filed at the State Board of Elections for entertainer Kanye West as an independent candidate for president.

According to Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the board, an independent this year needs 2,500 valid signatures to get on the Nov. 3 ballot, and West's campaign filing included 412 pages.

The deadline for people to object to the petitions is July 27. More than 30 people filed for offices from president to U.S. Senate and House and state legislative seats.

West has met the requirements to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot, the Associated Press reported last week, but confusion remained over whether he was actually running.

West had already missed deadlines to qualify for the ballot in several states, and New York Magazine's "Intelligencer" had quoted West advisor Steve Kramer saying "he's out."