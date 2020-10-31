Kilbride Illinois Supreme Court retention fight tops $11.5M, sets record

The Democratic Party of Illinois gave $550,000 to Kilbride’s campaign this month despite Kilbride’s earlier assertion that he would not accept political donations from Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who chairs the Illinois Democratic Party. Kilbride has said his campaign’s finance committee handles contributions, and he is not made aware of his contributors.

McLaughlin said Kilbride, by law, is not allowed to solicit campaign contributions.

“To further maintain his impartiality, he has no role in fundraising – all such decisions are made by his treasurer – and no knowledge of the donors to his retention committee nor of those to the opposition committee,” McLaughlin said.

Kilbride was first elected in 2000 by voters in the 3rd Judicial District which spans 21 counties across portions of north-central Illinois, including Will County, the Quad Cities, Peoria, Ottawa and Galesburg.

The seven Supreme Court justices are elected to 10-year terms from five judicial districts. Three justices are elected from the 1st Judicial District, which encompasses Cook County.

In order to remain on the court, Kilbride must receive at least 60 percent “yes” votes. He was retained in 2010, with 338,520 "yes" votes, or 65.88 percent of the total vote.