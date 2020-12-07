LaSalle Veterans’ Home administrator fired, nursing director placed on leave

Vaughn, a 24-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, joined IDVA upon his retirement from active duty in 2005, where he has served for the past 15 years.

As of Monday morning, 39 of the 96 current residents at LaSalle have tested positive for the virus, as well as 21 staff at the facility, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday at his daily news conference.

“Since the moment that we found out there was an outbreak, there's been a lot of effort that's been made to evaluate the problems at the home and to mitigate those problems. This is another way for us to keep the people in that home safe,” Pritzker said in response to a question about the decision to fire Mehlbrech.

Administrator fired, nursing director placed on leave amid deadly coronavirus outbreak at Illinois veterans home in LaSalle The administrator of the state-run veterans home in LaSalle was fired Monday amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 32 ve…

Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, whose district includes the LaSalle home, wrote in a statement on Monday that Mehlbrech’s firing is a step toward bringing accountability.

“While this is a step in the right direction, it does raise new questions. On what grounds was this person removed from their position? What does the Governor’s office know about their conduct that we don’t? The Governor needs to be transparent about what information led to this decision,” Rezin wrote in the statement.