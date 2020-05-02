Lawmaker behind Illinois stay-at-home order lawsuit will obey coronavirus rules again

BELLEVILLE — A state representative who successfully sued to win exemption from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home orders said Friday he will voluntarily begin following the rules again, but only so he can revise his lawsuit with unspecified "new information."
Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, won a temporary restraining order Monday from a Clay County Circuit Court judge allowing him to disregard the pandemic rules. The state attorney general's office said it would take the matter to the Illinois Supreme Court.
But Bailey said that because of the new findings, which he did not detail, he wants to reset the case by having the restraining order vacated and the suit remain in Clay County.
Bailey's attorney, Tom DeVore, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Capitol News Illinois, "Since we have that new information, we have a more and full and complete picture of what we want to present to the public. Let's quit making this restraining order a distraction."
Bailey said his decision was not influenced by the attorney general's request that the state supreme court take up the case. But the representative's tactic is more likely "a face-saving measure," said Scott Szala, a longtime Chicago attorney.
"He wants to go back to the trial court because he thinks he has an advantage there," Szala said.
If the state supreme court ruled against Bailey, it could affect a similar lawsuit filed in Winnebago County, Szala said.
Bailey's attorney, DeVore, also represents the plaintiff in the Winnebago case, state Rep. John Cabello. Unlike Bailey's case, Cabello wants stay-at-home orders to be lifted for all Illinoisans.
"The attorney general's office set forth a well-written argument," Szala said. "If you're Bailey, you might say, 'Wow, that looks rather substantial,' and, 'Am I going to lose before the supreme court? Am I going to affect the Winnebago case?'"
A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office declined to comment outside of saying the office is "reviewing the filing."
Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled in favor of the southern Illinois lawmaker on Monday, agreeing with Bailey that the governor does not have the authority to extend an executive order beyond 30 days.
The judge's ruling only released Bailey from stay-at-home restrictions, though he now plans to adhere to those rules again.
