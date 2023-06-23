Rep. Dan Caulkins is a Republican who resides in Decatur and represents the 88th House District. He has owned and operated long-term care and assisted living facilities for adults with developmental disabilities. He previously served on the Decatur City Council. He is in his third term in the Illinois House.

Key votes

State budget: No.

Withhold state funds from libraries that ban books: No.

Permitting all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms: No.

Barring deceptive practices from anti-abortion pregnancy centers: No.

Lifting moratorium on new nuclear plants: Yes.

Bills sponsored

House Bill 1136: Would make it a crime for a first responder or government official to publish the names of victims or pictures of a crime, crash or accident until after the immediate family of all victims have been notified (did not pass)

House Bill 2955: Would reinstate death penalty for cop killers (did not pass)

House Bill 2957: Would end early voting the Friday before Election Day (did not pass)

Successes from session

"A couple of our biggest successes have been derailing bad legislation or getting bad legislation modified... No particular single bill that I put my finger on, but real successes, for me, constituent services, helping people, particularly with DCFS."

Disappointments from session

Caulkins summed up the session with the word "disappointing," adding that there were "just a lot of bills that the Democrats passed without any Republican input (and) without any Republican votes. The number of times that we've increased insurance mandates that I think infringe on the personal liberties of individuals — and the lack of respect for the minority party, it's just very disappointing the way that this place is run."

