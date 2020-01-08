Lawmakers, activists demand investigation of '12 ‘rape in Champaign’ email

SPRINGFIELD — A chorus of lawmakers is calling for a criminal investigation into a possible cover-up of rape and ghost payrolling that was hinted at in an email from a powerful lobbyist and confidant of House Speaker Michael Madigan.
In a July 2012 email to aides to then-Gov. Pat Quinn, lobbyist Mike McClain advocated for state worker Forrest Ashby in a disciplinary matter, saying he “kept his mouth shut” about “Jones’ ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items. He is loyal to the administration.”
The email did not include any other details about the rape, nor was it clear who McClain was referring to in connection to the ghost workers.
Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago Democrat, issued a joint statement Wednesday with Alaina Hampton and Sherri Garrett, who have both made allegations of sexual harassment within state government and politics, urging an immediate investigation.
They called on Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and the U.S. attorney’s office to open an investigation and seek testimony from McClain and relevant members of the former Quinn administration.
“The only way to end the rape culture that has fully infected our politics in Illinois is to take bold, unequivocal action to root it out, right now,” the statement said, in part.
Madigan called the allegations “extremely serious and troubling” in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
“I had no knowledge of the incident referenced in the story and only learned of this today,” Madigan said. “I encourage those with any information to come forward.”
In a followup email to Quinn staffers on Aug. 1, 2012, McClain noted that Ashby’s disciplinary hearing had been postponed.
“I do not know what happened but I know nothing happens accidentally,” McClain wrote.
Neither McClain nor Ashby could be reached Wednesday for comment.
“This isn’t the first disgusting, dangerous and brazen display of misogyny we’ve seen from Mr. McClain, but that doesn’t make it any less outrageous,” said the statement from Cassidy, Hampton and Garrett. “If the reports are even partially true, this represents a conspiracy to conceal a criminal sexual assault at the highest levels of state government.”
The WBEZ story sparked a flurry of statements and social media posts from lawmakers in both parties condemning the McClain emails and calling for immediate action.
“I am stunned and disturbed that keeping quiet about a rape was so casually offered up as proof of loyalty. This needs to be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who helped cover it up needs to face the consequences,” said state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris.
The Illinois Senate Women’s Caucus, among others, called for a criminal investigation.
“That email is horrifying. If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact authorities,” said Sen. Linda Holmes, an Aurora Democrat and co-chair of the caucus. “Sexual assault will not be tolerated. We need to get to the bottom of this and hold people accountable.”
McClain, a former ComEd lobbyist, has been under federal scrutiny for months as part of a far-reaching probe that includes the powerful utility’s lobbying practices in Springfield. The Tribune reported in December that FBI agents and prosecutors have been asking about connections between ComEd lobbyists and Madigan, notably McClain.
The probe has rocked Chicago City Hall, the Illinois State Capitol and several south suburban municipalities.
Madigan, the leader of the Democratic Party of Illinois, was named among many others in a subpoena and search warrant executed by the FBI in May at the City Club of Chicago seeking recommendations from the organization’s then-president, Jay Doherty, who was also then a ComEd lobbyist. Doherty resigned as the organization’s president last month.
Pritzker has tried to distance himself from McClain as he’s been drawn into the spotlight by the investigation. After the Tribune reported in November that federal authorities had recorded some of McClain’s phone conversations, the governor told reporters in Springfield that he doesn’t speak with McClain by phone.
Pritzker’s campaign paid Ashby $47,500 for “political consulting” from April through November 2018, state campaign finance records show.
Campaign spokesman Quentin Fulks said Ashby was hired to consult on “faith-based outreach” at the recommendation of McClain and “faith leaders in central and southern Illinois.”
“Mr. Ashby had a resume that the campaign would have hired him without McClain’s recommendation,” Fulks said.
Ashby went through the same vetting process as all other campaign staffers and consultants, and no red flags were raised, Fulks said. The campaign didn’t make any other hires based on recommendations from McClain “to my knowledge,” he said.
Before his consulting gig with the Pritzker campaign, Ashby worked for the state departments of Veterans’ Affairs, Human Services and Corrections for 30 years, retiring from a $87,528-per-year job with the prison system in January 2018. He’s receiving a state pension of $5,147.50 per month.
State records show Asbhy is being paid $40 per hour for consulting work for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board “for corrections curriculum and development updates.” He’s been paid $14,460 since October, plus $133.96 in travel reimbursements.
As recently as Monday, Ashby was listed on agency’s website as the “basic correctional officer project coordinator.” His name and state email address were removed by Tuesday afternoon.
The governor’s office referred a question on Ashby’s current state employment status to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. The board’s executive director did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The governor’s expectation is that all state employees will meet the highest ethical standards for their conduct, and anyone who does not meet that standard will be disciplined to the full extent of the law,” Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in a statement Tuesday. “The administration’s general counsel referred this email to the appropriate investigatory authority, who will make a determination about what next steps can be taken.”
The revelations drew the ire of Republicans, who have long been critical of Madigan’s firm grip on the levers of power in Illinois.
House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said Wednesday that McClain’s apparent attempt to protect a state employee for keeping quiet about a pair of possible felonies “probably is one of the most disturbing and shocking set of facts that I have experienced as a member of the legislature.”
“Where does that happen? What society allows that to happen?” Durkin said at an unrelated news conference. “It’s extremely disturbing, but it casts a shadow upon Springfield that has been brought upon by the power brokers that have existed for the past many decades, who have controlled the legislative process and the passage of bills. There needs to be accountability for what happened.”
In a Twitter post Wednesday morning, Senate GOP leader Bill Brady of Bloomington called it “absolutely disgraceful.”
“Anyone with knowledge of the rape and coverup referenced in this email must come forward immediately,” Brady wrote.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
It should come as no surprise that he didn’t know. Every single thing that’s been revealed has gotten the same response. Not knowing is foundational and fundamental to the entire design of the organization. pic.twitter.com/xZHieesLrD— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) January 8, 2020