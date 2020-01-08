Lawmakers, activists demand investigation of '12 ‘rape in Champaign’ email

The WBEZ story sparked a flurry of statements and social media posts from lawmakers in both parties condemning the McClain emails and calling for immediate action.

“I am stunned and disturbed that keeping quiet about a rape was so casually offered up as proof of loyalty. This needs to be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who helped cover it up needs to face the consequences,” said state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris.

The Illinois Senate Women’s Caucus, among others, called for a criminal investigation.

“That email is horrifying. If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact authorities,” said Sen. Linda Holmes, an Aurora Democrat and co-chair of the caucus. “Sexual assault will not be tolerated. We need to get to the bottom of this and hold people accountable.”

McClain, a former ComEd lobbyist, has been under federal scrutiny for months as part of a far-reaching probe that includes the powerful utility’s lobbying practices in Springfield. The Tribune reported in December that FBI agents and prosecutors have been asking about connections between ComEd lobbyists and Madigan, notably McClain.

The probe has rocked Chicago City Hall, the Illinois State Capitol and several south suburban municipalities.

