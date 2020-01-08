Lawmakers, activists demand investigation of '12 ‘rape in Champaign’ email

Lawmakers and advocates responded to the report swiftly.

While former Democratic Gov. Quinn told WBEZ he had not heard of any of the allegations before their report, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said the matter has been referred to investigators. A spokesperson did not specify which “investigatory authority” would be taking a look at the matter, however.

“The governor was appalled and disgusted by these allegations, and his expectation is that all state employees will meet the highest ethical standards for their conduct, and anyone who does not meet that standard will be disciplined to the full extent of the law,” his office said in a statement. “The administration’s general counsel referred this email to the appropriate investigatory authority, who will make a determination about what next steps can be taken.”

WBEZ reported the employee in question now has a $40-an-hour consulting contract with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board and worked for Pritzker’s 2018 campaign as a political consultant. The campaign told WBEZ it had no knowledge of the emails.

The Illinois Senate Women’s Caucus, among others, called for a criminal investigation.