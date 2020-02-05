Lawmakers skeptical about DCFS managed health care

This isn't the first time problems have surfaced with switching DCFS wards to managed care health insurance. The change was supposed to happen last fall, but the switch was delayed until this month because of concerns raised last year.

On Saturday, the state switched 19,000 adopted and former foster children to Medicaid managed care for their health coverage. In April, another 17,000 current foster children will make the switch.

Officials with DCFS and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services said the change is not about saving the state money, but providing better healthcare for children.

"The goal is better clinical outcomes," said Kristine Herman with DHFS. "There is not expectation of cost savings. If better care means we are being more efficient, then that is great. But it is not a goal of cost savings for this program."

Earlier, Jamie Dornfeld, a DCFS administrator overseeing the transition, said that "DCFS is committed to supporting our families and ensuring that when managed care is fully implemented our children will receive a level of care and access to crucial services that do not exist today."

Manar, though, wasn't convinced, especially about claims that managed care is more accountable and produces better results.

"The accountability is completely absent in my opinion," Manar said. "There's no accountability here. We have to look at that. I think we should have this discussion about where this managed care movement in Illinois is headed. In my opinion, it is headed in the wrong direction."

