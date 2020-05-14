Lawmakers to return to Springfield for session May 20-22

Much of the work ahead is expected to focus on passing a state budget in light of a severe drop in revenues that has resulted from the closure of nonessential businesses, a statewide stay-at-home order and the delay in the state’s tax filing deadline.

Newly revised estimates from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, or CoGFA, project that total revenues for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, will be about $2.2 billion lower than the previous estimate released in March. Net income taxes are expected to be $1.7 billion lower than the March estimate.

Revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, are expected to be $4.7 billion lower than previously estimated.

The state has the ability to borrow money from other funds to shore up the general revenue fund. Officials also will be watching closely to see if the U.S. Congress approves any federal aid for states.

Despite the falloff in revenue, Gov. JB Pritzker has said he wants lawmakers to pass a COVID-19 financial relief bill that will specifically target small businesses that have been unable to access federal relief funds.