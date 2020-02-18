Lawmakers tout strict limits on ‘prior authorization’ insurance requirements

“Why must it take months to receive medications one needs?” she asked rhetorically. “Why must it take weeks to have a test to begin treatment? Why are families being bilked as a result of prior authorization being revoked? Why is the current prior authorization process getting in the way of my getting my care?”

Sen. Donald DeWitte, R-St. Charles, a cosponsor of the Senate bill, said those kinds of stories are not unusual.

“The horror stories we hear regularly — folks with cardiac issues who wait for 10 days for approval of a cardiac test and have a heart attack in the meantime; folks waiting for serious cancer surgery having their procedures approved but waiting because anesthesia has not been approved yet — it’s not an efficient way to run a system and the waste that goes into that bureaucracy costs everyone more money in the process,” he said.

Laura Minzer, president of the Illinois Life and Health Insurance Council, acknowledged during a separate interview there have been cases in which prior authorization requirements have been problematic for patients. But she said there are also cases in which doctors have been known to overbill for certain services, overprescribe certain medications such as opioids, or order unnecessary tests and procedures, believing they have to in order to avoid legal liability.