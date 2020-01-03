Leadership faulted in Bethalto firefighter's death

BETHALTO — Failures in leadership at the scene of a March house fire in southern Illinois contributed to the death of a firefighter, state investigators concluded.

Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering was killed and three other firefighters were injured when a 21-foot wall collapsed in the village of Bethalto.

A report by the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration details the actions of crews from several fire departments that responded to the blaze about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Although the home was already fully engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived, the report found that a 360-degree walk-around of the scene was never performed to observe potential hazards before the collapse, The Telegraph in Alton reported.

