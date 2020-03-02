Legislation targets Native American mascots; several Central Illinois schools would be affected

New legislation would require Illinois schools that want to keep using Native American mascots and logos to receive approval from local tribes if they want to participate in playoffs, among other measures.

“This legislation is an opportunity to ensure we are teaching our children how to properly respect the heritage and culture of Native Americans we draw inspiration from,” said state Rep. Maurice West, a Rockford Democrat who proposed the measure.

West said there are 52 high schools in Illinois that would be would be affected. A hearing on the legislation is set for Wednesday in Springfield.

The Herald & Review contacted seven Central Illinois school districts whose mascots use Native American wording and imagery. Most either declined to comment or did not respond to requests Monday.

“At this time, I don't have plans to organize opposition to it,” said Bill Fritcher, superintendent of the Neoga School District, which is represented as the Neoga Indians. “I tend to not react much to proposed legislation.”

Fritcher said the school's administration has not received past complaints about the mascot. If a law is enacted, Fritcher said the administration will have to follow the rules. “We will take the necessary steps to comply,” he said.