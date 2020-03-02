Legislation targets Native American mascots; several Central Illinois schools would be affected

New legislation would require Illinois schools that want to keep using Native American mascots and logos to receive approval from local tribes if they want to participate in playoffs, among other measures.
“This legislation is an opportunity to ensure we are teaching our children how to properly respect the heritage and culture of Native Americans we draw inspiration from,” said state Rep. Maurice West, a Rockford Democrat who proposed the measure.
West said there are 52 high schools in Illinois that would be would be affected. A hearing on the legislation is set for Wednesday in Springfield.
The Herald & Review contacted seven Central Illinois school districts whose mascots use Native American wording and imagery. Most either declined to comment or did not respond to requests Monday.
“At this time, I don't have plans to organize opposition to it,” said Bill Fritcher, superintendent of the Neoga School District, which is represented as the Neoga Indians. “I tend to not react much to proposed legislation.”
Fritcher said the school's administration has not received past complaints about the mascot. If a law is enacted, Fritcher said the administration will have to follow the rules. “We will take the necessary steps to comply,” he said.
Altamont Superintendent Steve Mayerhofer is aware of the proposed legislation and said the district would oppose it.
“To my knowledge there has never been a complaint,” he said. “We consider it an honor to be Altamont Indians.”
Tuscola Superintendent Gary Alexander, whose district is the Tuscola Warriors, said in an email that he had not researched the proposal enough to comment Monday.
Messages left for superintendents in Mount Zion (Braves) and Casey-Westfield (Warriors) were not returned Monday. The Herald & Review was told that superintendents in Sullivan and Nokomis (both known as the Redskins) were not immediately available. Sullivan athletic director Ryan Aikman did not return a message seeking comment.
West pitched the plan to the Interscholastic Athletic Organization Act after students at Hononegah High School in Rockton led a protest over the use of the Princess Hononegah Indian mascot and other Native American imagery and iconography.
West's bill would prohibit Hononegah and other schools from using their Indian mascots and logos unless they complied with certain rules, according to the Rockford Register Star. Failure to meet them would make the school ineligible to participate in playoff competitions.
Some of the requirements include getting written approval from a tribe based within 500 miles and offering Native American culture programs and courses at the school.
Hononegah students however, have asked the school board to completely end the school’s tradition of having a cheerleader dress as an Indian princess and dance at sporting events.
The school is named after an Indian woman named Hononegah, who was the wife of Rockton's first settler, Stephen Mack. But students want a new mascot and the Indian logo removed from the school.
Valerie Wells, Donnette Beckett and Analisa Trofimuk contributed to this story.