Legislative Black Caucus calls for action on racial equity issues

"For generations we have known the criminal justice system disproportionately and unfairly targets African American men and women," said Rep. Camille Lily, D-Chicago. "We know no one should be racially profiled, over policed or treated unfairly because they are Black."

House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, issued a statement saying he is committed to working to pass legislation addressing issues raised by the caucus.

"We are at a turning point and it's past time to take action," he said. "We know there isn't one single source that has contributed to inequality in our country and our state. We must revisit issues with our criminal justice system, policing tactics, education system, workforce and economic opportunities and access to health care to bring about equity in the lives of Black Illinoisans."

The news conference was followed by the first hearing planned to get testimony on the issues the Black Caucus wants addressed in the veto session. The focus of Tuesday's hearing was on police training and the use of force.