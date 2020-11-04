Legislative probe into Madigan postponed

Republicans in the General Assembly, however, say the allegations spelled out in the deferred prosecution agreement amount to “conduct unbecoming of a legislator,” and they filed a petition in the House in August that initiated the disciplinary proceeding.

That proceeding begins with the formation of a Special Investigating Committee whose job is to determine whether there is enough evidence to support such a charge. The six-member committee is divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans, but a majority of at least four votes is required to pass any motion.

So far, the committee has met only twice, the last time on Sept. 29. A week later, Welch announced that the committee would not meet again until after the Nov. 3 general election in order to remove the proceedings from “the backdrop of a political campaign.”

In his statement Wednesday, Welch noted that both Republicans and Democrats on the panel wanted to hear testimony from Fidel Marquez, a former ComEd senior vice president of governmental and external affairs, but that he had declined to appear before the committee. Marquez was indicted for his role in the scheme and has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.